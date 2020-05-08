Iowa State Football and Industrial Engineering department team up to create the "Cyclone Shield"

The Iowa State football team will sport a new shield created right on campus by the industrial engineering department and will be tested by the team later this week

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State athletics department, in partnership with the industrial engineering department, is putting face shields on the football helmets that go in front of the player’s mouth. It’s a collaboration that may make it safer for players as they get ready to take the field.

FULL INTERVIEW with Iowa State Teaching Professor, Leslie Potter and Dr. Matt Frank, Professor of Sustainable Design and Manufacturing.

“Obviously it's not going to prevent 100% of a person's breath from moving past the helmet, but we think that it will certainly cut down on those direct accelerations that you know that you're aligning your dieline have when they're three feet apart."

They’ll be tested by the team later this week-seeing them put into action is the ultimate payoff for Dr. Matt Frank and the IMSE Department.

“The first time I saw a piece of equipment we developed work in a factory. That's really exciting and this is extra exciting because it's something that, you know, we're gonna see on television a bunch of teams out there and you know using this product that we developed."

Best of all-one of the students in the industrial engineering program happens to be a cyclone football player as well.