Iowa State-Kansas State men's basketball game postponed

A release from Iowa State University says Kansas State "was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league."

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Kansas State men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a release from Iowa State University.

Kansas State didn't meet the Big 12 Conference's required COVID-19 thresholds Monday, therefore officials postponed the game.

The Big 12 Conference will work with each university to reschedule.

Iowa State's next game against the Kansas Jayhawks is scheduled for Jan. 16 in Kansas. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.