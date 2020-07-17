Trio of Iowa State Cyclones make 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football team

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have three players on the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football team-Greg Eisworth and JaQuan Bailey are on defense-and Charlie Kolar is the lone offensive player from ISU on the team.

Kolar enters his redshirt Junior season after questions arose at the end of last year if he would return. The Cyclones' loss to Notre Dame had Kolar ready to return. Defensively, Eisworth battled a shoulder injury all of the 2019 season, and JaQuan Bailey was granted a medical redshirt after having to shut down his senior season with an injury as well.