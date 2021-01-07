Iowa State Men's Basketball players excited by NIL opportunities

AMES, Iowa — A couple of Iowa State football players have already jumped in to the NIL opportunities in front of them, but talking to a couple of basketball players at ISU on Thursday, they say they are going to have to do some exploring on what they can do, and see what happens. They feel it was the right move by the NCAA, and are excited for the chance to use their name, image, and likeness.
