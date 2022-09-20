Iowa State football looks to defend 3-0 winning streak Saturday against Baylor

Iowa State is off to their first 3-0 start since 2012, but that streak will be put to the test on Saturday when they host the defending Big 12 champs, Baylor.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State is off to its first 3-0 start since 2012, but they'll be put to the test on Saturday when they host the defending Big 12 champs Baylor to open up conference play.

Head Coach Matt Campbell pointed to Baylor's speed in all three phases as something that makes them such a good team.

"They're not just a good this or a good that," said Campbell. "They're a good football team and, you know, they're gonna challenge us in all three phases. They're gonna try and beat you in all three phases and they can beat you in all three phases."

Campbell said they've been working to develop and recruit guys to match that speed as much as they possibly can because that's what many of the successful programs in the conference all have in common.

"In this conference, top to bottom, you know it doesn't matter if it's offense or defense, [the] teams got the ability to run and if you can't match that in ways, not to say we'll ever totally match that with all these teams, then I think it can be a real challenge to the success of your football program," Campbell said.

As for the players -- they know what's at stake in this game.

"It's just another opportunity to go out there and play football again," said quarterback Hunter Dekkers. "But, knowing what's at stake here being the first Big 12 game finally, it's definitely what I'm excited for."

What better way to make a statement than to take down 17th ranked Baylor.

"Baylor's always a great team," said defensive back Myles Purchase. "They're the defending Big 12 champs. So, just with that aura around them, it's gonna be a big game."