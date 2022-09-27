Iowa State seeking first Big 12 win of the season against the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks

After a tough loss at home to Baylor last week, some of the Iowa State players felt like they let that one get away. Now they have their sights set on Kansas.

AMES, Iowa — After a tough loss at home to Baylor on Saturday, some of the Iowa State players felt like they let that one get away. They quickly had to turn the page and get ready for the 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks.

KU has proven to be a much improved program in 2022 and one that's been on the rise.

Playing in the big 12 is not east, especially with there being more parity across the conference. The emergence of KU as a much more competitive team than they've been in the past is proof of that.

"The reality is you know, a lot of good coaches, a lot of good quarterbacks," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "I think teams that have invested in both sides of the football and are trying to be complete football teams. You know, I think when you get that, you get a lot of parity right now and you get a lot of good teams."

Kansas' offense has been their strength, specifically their run game. That makes playing sound assignment football especially important for Iowa State.

"Honestly, all three backs even counting the quarterback, he's one of their best backs," said Iowa State defensive lineman MJ Anderson. "I feel like we all gotta stay true to our discipline, like I said before of our gaps."

Their discipline in the run game has helped them become the best run defense in the Big 12, only allowing 75.8 yards per game.

"I think one of the things that is positive for us is there were things from Saturday that we didn't do very well," said Campbell. "It started with our discipline of our eyes and you know, I think this group is going to challenge every facet of that. I think what they do pre-snap, to what they do post-snap is they constantly put your eyes and your discipline in conflict and you know, we're just gonna have to do a great job of doing that. You know, the growth from last week to this week is gonna have to be critical for our success."