Iowa State Cyclones staying even-keeled heading into the Big 12 Championship

It will be the Cyclones' second meeting with OU, and they can't afford to get too high or too low against the Sooners.

Saturday Iowa State has a chance to do something they've never done before. Beat Oklahoma twice in one season and win the Big 12 Championship, but the Sooners ISU faces Saturday, are not the same Sooners that the Cyclones beat in early October.

“A very young team when we played them early in the season. And I think a very young team that was extremely talented, that has grown into, you know what, what you've seen from Oklahoma year after year and that's a dynamic football team,” said Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell.

That makes them a dangerous opponent for the number six ranked Cyclones, but they're excited for the challenge.

“Regardless of who it is. I just, I love it. It's a big game like, I mean if you want to, I mean, they've won the big 12 the last few years in a row and so if you want to win the big 12, you got to beat OU,” said tight end, Charlie Kolar.

That’s something Iowa State has done once this season, but back on October 3rd, the Cyclones said they didn't want that to define this year, a trap they've fallen into in years past.

Senior, Greg Eisworth said, “These last couple years you know we've kind of been run that yo-yo of getting high with the high and low with the lows and understanding that you know we can't we can't do that anymore.”

This team has matured greatly, but they've never been in this position. This is the payoff.

“We've always known what results that we would love to have in our program. But we've always worried about how do we better the process,” said Campbell.

For Greg Eisworth it’s a chance to return to his home state, playing in his backyard.

“It is big time for me I remember when I committed here, seeing that the Big 12 Championship game is played in the AT&T Stadium and that's that was you know at that point I was like man that's, we got to go do that before I leave you know that's what I want to accomplish here and so it's huge, you know, being able to say that I was able to play there are able to get this opportunity, especially my senior season.”