Hall rushes for 154 yards, 3 TDs as Cyclones beat TCU 37-34

Iowa State will enter October at 1-0 in Big 12 play, just before they welcome 3rd-ranked Oklahoma to Jack Trice Oct. 3.
Credit: AP
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) is congratulated by wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Breece Hall fan for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU. 

JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become the career leader for the Cyclones. He also recovered a fumble after one of his sacks to set up Brock Purdy's touchdown pass just before halftime. 

The Cyclones are 1-1. TCU played its first game of coach Gary Patterson's 20th season. The Horned Frogs weren't able to play their scheduled nonconference game against SMU after positive COVID-19 tests. 

TCU had a crowd of 11,852.

