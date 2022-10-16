ISU star Ashley Joens takes passion off the court as a student teacher

Joens came back for her fifth year not only to lead an Iowa State team that was picked to finish first in the Big 12 but to finish out her education degree.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University all-American basketball star Ashley Joens is a student of the game, but off the court she is a student-teacher in the Boone Community School District.

The last step of that is getting real-world experience as a student teacher. She spent some time earlier this year in fifth grade at Indianola and is now teaching fourth graders in Boone.

Joens is able to use her experiences on the court to better the next generation.

"I mean a lot of kids and they don't see it now, they'll be struggling with a math problem or reading or something. And they don't see that if they keep practicing and working on it, they're gonna get better and they don't see that long jump that they'll make. But they're taking these little steps that eventually they'll be able to see the all their work kind of pay off," Joens said.