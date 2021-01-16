x
ISU men's basketball activities paused 'indefinitely'

Due to the pause, the Kansas game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. No determination has been made for future Iowa State games at this point.
Credit: AP
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

All activities for the Iowa State University men's basketball are paused for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 protocols, the athletic department announced Friday. 

Saturday's game against Kansas has been postponed due to the pause. 

"The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program," head coach Steve Prohm said. "While it is disappointing we won't be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so."

No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point, according to the university. 

