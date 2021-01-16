ISU men's basketball activities paused 'indefinitely'

All activities for the Iowa State University men's basketball are paused for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 protocols, the athletic department announced Friday.
Saturday's game against Kansas has been postponed due to the pause.
"The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program," head coach Steve Prohm said. "While it is disappointing we won't be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so."
No determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point, according to the university.