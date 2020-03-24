Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton to enter 2020 NBA Draft

The sophomore guard is widely-believed to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

AMES, Iowa — Following a tough season that ended in injury, Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton announced he is going pro.

"Once a Cyclone, always a Cyclone," Haliburton wrote on Twitter.

"After talking with my family, we have decided that it is in my best interest to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Haliburton said in a statement.

Haliburton averaged 6.8 points per game, 3.6 assists per game and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman in 35 games (34 of which he started).

His freshman year was highlighted by a 17-assist game against Southern in 2018.

As a sophomore, Haliburton started all 22 games before suffering a season-ending wrist injury on Feb. 10. He averaged 15.2 points per game, 6.5 assists per game and 5.9 rebounds per game.