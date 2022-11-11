Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game

Since 1991, on the eve of the Iowa-Wisconsin game, student managers for both programs face off in a flag football game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy.

Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student managers. And that trophy they're playing for? It's actually a toolbox.

The 'Rusty Toolbox' game has been going on for a little over 30 years. Since 1991, each time Iowa and Wisconsin play each other in football, the student managers play a flag football game the night before for both bragging rights and possession of the toolbox.

"People take it very seriously. So, we get grandfathered in, and we expect to take it seriously as well," said Iowa senior student manger Jake Manning. "It's just a little sense of pride that we have. It's the one chance we get to be Hawkeye football players for the year. So, it's a fun time."

Iowa won the last matchup in the series, so they're hoping to maintain bragging rights and keep the toolbox in Iowa City.

The managers will hit the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Iowa's indoor facility.