x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Iowa, Wisconsin student managers continue decades-old tradition with 'Rusty Toolbox' game

Since 1991, on the eve of the Iowa-Wisconsin game, student managers for both programs face off in a flag football game.

More Videos

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Heartland trophy will be up for grabs Saturday when Iowa hosts Wisconsin — but before that, the two teams will battle it out Friday night for another trophy.

Don't worry, it's not the players who are taking the field, but rather the student managers. And that trophy they're playing for? It's actually a toolbox.

The 'Rusty Toolbox' game has been going on for a little over 30 years. Since 1991, each time Iowa and Wisconsin play each other in football, the student managers play a flag football game the night before for both bragging rights and possession of the toolbox.

RELATED: Wisconsin, Iowa attempting to continue second-half surges

"People take it very seriously. So, we get grandfathered in, and we expect to take it seriously as well," said Iowa senior student manger Jake Manning. "It's just a little sense of pride that we have. It's the one chance we get to be Hawkeye football players for the year. So, it's a fun time."

Iowa won the last matchup in the series, so they're hoping to maintain bragging rights and keep the toolbox in Iowa City.

The managers will hit the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Iowa's indoor facility. 

RELATED: Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa State

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

Before You Leave, Check This Out