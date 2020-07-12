Iowans competing at a world championship in Atlanta

A handful of Iowans made the trip down to Georgia to compete with the world's best axe throwers.

DES MOINES - This weekend, a handful of Iowans traveled to Atlanta to compete on a world stage, and they came from all different backgrounds.

A motorcycle mechanic, a building maintenance man and two axe throwing club managers all have one thing in common, they're all competing in a world championship this weekend.

"I don't think anybody who is in the world championship of anything isn't nervous," Gabriel Grenell said.

These Iowans are not in Atlanta for an ordinary sport. They are part of a group of eight representatives for Ironside Axe Throwing at the World Axe Throwing Championship.

"I've been pretty successful in sports but this would be an all time high. I don't know how to explain it, because I haven't been there yet," Steven Messerschmidt said.

All four of these guys have been throwing for less than a couple years and they're already on their sport's biggest stage. Yet, it's not the title that is most important to them.

"I've been in a lot of different sports and competitions and I would say the axe throwing family is the strongest most supportive group of anyone I've been in," Messerschmidt said.

But make no mistake, this competition this weekend provided was important.