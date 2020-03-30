Iowa's Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy after dominant season

The Hodge Trophy is considered the top award in college wrestling.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee of Iowa is the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.

Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year.

He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995. He joins Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.