IRONMAN North American Championship wraps up in Des Moines

Storm Lake resident Matt Hanson took the overall victory, while Utah's Skye Moench finished first in the women's professional race.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 IRONMAN race returned to Des Moines with some of the sport's biggest names making a stop in search of a big win.

Race day began with a 2.4-mile urban swim in Gray's Lake. Athletes then pushed their limits on a 112-mile bike ride featuring rolling hills and city views. To finish things off, participants completed a 26.2-mile marathon.

Storm Lake resident Matt Hanson took home the victory, finishing the race in seven hours and 56 minutes.

"It's been two years since I've been able to break the tape and get the win," Hanson said. "It wasn't how I wanted to do it; I wanted to finish a little bit stronger, but anytime you get a win it's a special moment."

In the professional women's race, Utah resident Skye Moench finished with a time of eight hours and 51 minutes.

"IRONMAN is a really long day and a lot can happen," Moench said. "I had a pretty rough patch in the marathon and I just was like, 'okay, hold it together. I know I have a lead but a lead only counts if you cross the finish line first.'"

The first-place finishers weren't the only ones celebrating their accomplishments. Doug Staudt, a Des Moines native, returned to IRONMAN just one year after being hit by a car.

"After physical therapy and spending some time with a therapist as well, learning how to work through things and process all of that, I decided to sign up for this race," Staudt told Local 5. "When they announced this race, it was the one year anniversary of the bike accident that I had. So, I kind of felt it was the universe, karma or someone sending me a message that 'Yeah, you needed to get back on it and give it a go again.'"

Staudt was joined by his family and friends out on the course, as they spent the day tracking him and cheering him on.