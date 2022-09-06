x
Athletes to race in IRONMAN triathlon in Des Moines

The first athlete to cross the finish line will be the winner of the North American Championship.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Professional IRONMAN Race will take place Sunday, June 12 in Des Moines. 

Race day starts with a 2.4 mile swim in Gray's Lake, followed by a 112-mile bike ride featuring rolling hills and city views. 

The final leg of the race features an action-packed run through the city and a finish line in downtown Des Moines. 

"It's great to be back in Iowa. We'll have a lot of friends and family here; my wife's doing the race, my sister's doing the race. So I'll have a lot of support on the course and a lot of people in the race that mean a lot to me," said Matt Hanson, a professional IRONMAN athlete. 

The race will begin around 5:30 a.m. Most importantly, this race is for the North American Championship. 

