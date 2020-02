George Conditt defended his coach saying it's all on the players.

AMES, Iowa — This year has really tested Iowa State basketball fans.

You can all but throw postseason hopes out of the window...

It reached its boiling point on Saturday when Iowa State lost to Texas Tech by 30 points.

The biggest margin ever in Hilton Coliseum history.

Five weeks ago, the cyclones lost to Kansas by 26 points.