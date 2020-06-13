Koerner injured in watercraft accident

The Iowa Hawkeyes safety was at the Lake of the Ozarks on a father-son trip with his dad following the first week of voluntary workouts of this offseason.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without a member of their leadership team for a bit following a waterskiing accident at the Lake of the Ozarks, the University of Iowa football program confirmed Saturday.

Jack Koerner, a junior on the Hawkeyes' 2020 leadership team, was hospitalized in Missouri after suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Koerner had just finished up the first week of voluntary workouts for the upcoming season, which is still scheduled to happen in spite of COVID-19, before going on a father-son trip to the Lake of the Ozarks along with other West Des Moines families.

Koerner initially joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on, but earned himself a scholarship starting spring semester of 2020.