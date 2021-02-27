Jack Nunge out for season following knee injury at Hawkeye-Michigan game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men's basketball redshirt Jack Nunge is out for the season after suffering a season-ending injury Thursday night against No. 3 Michigan.
Nunge tore the meniscus of his right knee in the first half of the game. Head coach Fran McCaffery confirmed the news Friday afternoon.
This is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending injury in the last 16 months, according to the Hawks. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the same knee in November 2019.
Nunge will undergo surgery next week to repair the injury and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months.
“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” said McCaffery. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”