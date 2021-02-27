Jack Nunge out for season following knee injury at Hawkeye-Michigan game

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a 20 point loss to No. 3 Michigan, but more importantly, they lost a key piece of the team.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men's basketball redshirt Jack Nunge is out for the season after suffering a season-ending injury Thursday night against No. 3 Michigan.

Nunge tore the meniscus of his right knee in the first half of the game. Head coach Fran McCaffery confirmed the news Friday afternoon.

This is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending injury in the last 16 months, according to the Hawks. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the same knee in November 2019.

Nunge will undergo surgery next week to repair the injury and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months.