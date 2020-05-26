Jack Trice Stadium to limit seating capacity to 30,000, only 8,000 seats are open

A release from ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said there will be certain guidelines for fans to follow when Cyclone football starts this year.

AMES, Iowa — A release from Athletic Director Jamie Pollard to Cyclone fans reassures that Iowa State University will have football games this fall, with some stipulations.

For one, seating at Jack Trice Stadium will be limited to 50% capacity, or 30,000 fans. The release says 22,000 season tickets have been renewed for fall, which leaves about 8,000 seats to be filled.

The following guidelines are to be implemented for this year:

Any fan who does not renew their season tickets and make their Cyclone Club donation by June 12, 2020 will not be provided the opportunity to attend any games this fall unless it is later decided that we can safely exceed the 50% capacity restriction. The only fans who will have the opportunity to be in the stadium this fall are those who renew their season tickets and their required Cyclone Club donation (if applicable) by June 12, 2020. If you have not done so already, please contact our staff ASAP to complete those processes. +Renew Now Because we expect to reach the 50% capacity limitation through season ticket sales, we do not anticipate selling single-game tickets unless the capacity limits are raised. Any season ticket holder who does not renew their season tickets for 2020 will continue to have first rights on their same seats for 2021. We believe it is very important to honor prior loyalty, as there may be some fans who are not comfortable attending games this fall or are experiencing financial challenges. Any season ticket holder who renews their season tickets but later decides they are not comfortable attending games this fall because of COVID-19 may request a refund of their season ticket purchase or defer the purchase of their season ticket to the 2021 season.