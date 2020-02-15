Hawkeye couple uses basketball to build their relationship

A pair of Hawkeyes basketball players have found more in common than their love for the game.

Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp and Makenzie Meyer of Mason City found love on the court, and have been dating for more than a year.

They’re just like any other couple, except for how they choose to spend date nights. On a Friday or Saturday night, instead of at the movies or out to dinner, you might find Joe and Makenzie working out or practicing on the court.

“We come to shoot quite a bit,” Wieskamp said. “We definitely still go on some date nights but we like to shoot together especially the night before a game.”

“I love it. Just having a rebounder like Joe,” Meyer said. “He’s long and has really long arms so he gets a lot of the long rebounds which is nice.”