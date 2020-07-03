Johnston Dragons win first Girls State Basketball Title

Johnston edged Waukee in the 5A Championship 69-65 behind Kendall Nead's 21-point night

Friday night, the Johnston Dragons were crowned 5A Champions for the first time in school history. It was a goal that seniors, Maya McDermott, Kendall Nead, and Maddie Mock, had set out to achieve their freshman year.

Kendall Nead led the Dragons with 21-points, Maya McDermott added 14-points and 9 assists, while Maddie Mock put up 7-points and 11 rebounds.