Johnston Dragons win first Girls State Basketball Title

Johnston edged Waukee in the 5A Championship 69-65 behind Kendall Nead's 21-point night

Friday night, the Johnston Dragons were crowned 5A Champions for the first time in school history. It was a goal that seniors, Maya McDermott, Kendall Nead, and Maddie Mock, had set out to achieve their freshman year. 

Kendall Nead led the Dragons with 21-points, Maya McDermott added 14-points and 9 assists, while Maddie Mock put up 7-points and 11 rebounds.

It was a back and forth game, but the Dragons come out victorious. Waukee will set their sights on a return in 2021, as they return their entire roster next season. Katie Dinnebier had a game high 29-points for the Warriors.