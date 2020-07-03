Johnston Dragons win first Girls State Basketball Title

Friday night, the Johnston Dragons were crowned 5A Champions for the first time in school history. It was a goal that seniors, Maya McDermott, Kendall Nead, and Maddie Mock, had set out to achieve their freshman year.
Kendall Nead led the Dragons with 21-points, Maya McDermott added 14-points and 9 assists, while Maddie Mock put up 7-points and 11 rebounds.
It was a back and forth game, but the Dragons come out victorious. Waukee will set their sights on a return in 2021, as they return their entire roster next season. Katie Dinnebier had a game high 29-points for the Warriors.