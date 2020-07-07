JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Southeast Polk Rams built a 9-2 lead with five runs in the second inning and four more in the top of 7. In the home half though, Johnston's bats found some life and the Dragons got some help from errors and walks. They score eight runs on four hits in the home half of the 7th inning to win 10-9.
Johnston Dragons top Southeast Polk in walk-off fashion after 8-run 7th inning
