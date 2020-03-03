Johnston's back-to-back 3's lifts the Dragons over Southeast Polk

The Dragons advance to the semifinals in a wild quarterfinal finish.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2020 girls high school basketball state tournament kicked off on Monday with a bang.

Two CIML foes, Johnston and Southeast Polk, squared off on the big stage.

It was a game of back and forth throughout the entire contest, but a pair of back-to-back three pointers put Johnston over the top.

Maya McDermott registered 30 points, six assists and six steals in her teams winning effort.

Johnston will face Iowa City High in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Waukee hammered Sioux City East by 40 points to earn a trip to the semifinal round where they'll face Waterloo West.