Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon recovering from 'serious head injury' after assault in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye senior guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering after he was physically assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City, according to the University of Iowa men's basketball team.
Bohannon suffered a "serious head injury" in the altercation.
“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” said Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”
There is no information about a potential suspect at this time.
