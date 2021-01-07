Jordan Bohannon takes quick advantage of NIL as he signs autographs and launches apparel

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon took a seat at Boomin Iowa Fireworks in Windsor Heights on Thursday afternoon, signing autographs for fans, taking pictures, and even raffling off a pair of shoes he wore when he hit the game winner against Wisconsin. It's the second thing he did to make money with his Name, Image, and Likeness. The first, was an apparel line. Bohannon has made sure to be ready, and feels blessed to have the opportunity to benefit from his NIL.