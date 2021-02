The Bulldogs are now 22-2 on the year and 13-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 32 points as Drake beat Evansville 85-71.

Yesufu took over the point guard duties following Roman Penn leaving the game due to an injury.

D.J. Wilkins added 13 for the Bulldogs, who shot 11-for-21 from three-point range.

Shamar Givance led the Purple Aces with 19 points.

