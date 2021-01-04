Drake guard Joseph Yesufu enters transfer portal

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from March 18
Drake guard Joseph Yesufu has entered the transfer portal.
The 6'0" sophomore from Bolingbrook, Ill. averaged 12.8 points per game in 23.9 minutes per game this year and started seven games after Roman Penn went down with a broken foot.
Yesufu played in 13 games last year as a true freshman, averaging 3.8 points per game in 8.7 minutes per game.
Verbal Commits reported the news at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, which was quickly followed by a tweet from Yesufu at 4:39 p.m.
His tweet reads:
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for putting me in this position at this time of my life. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank the Drake coaching staff for helping me become a better player and better person the past 2 years. I would also like to thank the Drake community for their continuous support of my teammates and I through the ups and downs. I will forever be grateful for everything you all have done for me. With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal."
Yesufu proved key down the stretch for the Bulldogs, averaging 22.4 points per game in his seven starts after a career-high 32 on Feb. 21 after Penn left due to injury. In two NCAA Tournament games, he scored 21 points against Wichita State in a 53-52 win and 26 versus USC in a 72-56 loss.
He will have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Much of the team is expected to return, but more than 1,000 players have reportedly already entered the transfer portal.
Drake finished the year 26-5.