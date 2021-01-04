Drake guard Joseph Yesufu enters transfer portal

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for putting me in this position at this time of my life. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank the Drake coaching staff for helping me become a better player and better person the past 2 years. I would also like to thank the Drake community for their continuous support of my teammates and I through the ups and downs. I will forever be grateful for everything you all have done for me. With that being said, after talking with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal."