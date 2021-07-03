x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Sports

Yesufu lifts Drake past Missouri St. 71-69 in MVC tourney

The Bulldogs have advanced to Sunday’s tournament championship against top-seeded — and No. 20-ranked — Loyola-Chicago.

ST. LOUIS — Joseph Yesufu knifed down the lane, splitting two defenders, and kissed the winning basket off the glass with 2.5 seconds remaining as Drake defeated Missouri State 71-69 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. 

Yesufu scored 25 points, Tremell Murphy added 20 more for the second-seeded Bulldogs. 

Drake advanced to Sunday’s tournament championship against top-seeded — and No. 20-ranked — Loyola-Chicago.

Gaige Prim had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Bears. 

Keaton Hervey added 18 points. Demarcus Sharp had 16 points and eight assists.

RELATED: Drake-UNI men's basketball game at MVC tourney canceled

RELATED: Darian DeVries of Drake is MVC coach of year 2nd time in 3 seasons