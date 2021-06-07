Lawsuit dismissed in DMPS stadium on Drake University campus

The ruling found DMPS correctly set the number of signatures required to trigger a referendum veto to fund the new stadium with sales tax dollars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A district court judge dismissed a lawsuit against Des Moines Public Schools over their plan to build a new stadium on Drake University's campus.

The ruling found DMPS correctly set the number of signatures required to trigger a referendum veto to fund the project with sales tax dollars.

The judge also sided with the district in refusing to accept a petition for a special election, because that petition didn't reach the required amount of signatures.

The stadium is estimated to cost $20 million, with that cost shared between DMPS and Drake. Sales tax revenue will fund the school district's $15 million portion, with Drake covering the remaining $5 million.

DMPS intends to open the venue by Fall 2023.