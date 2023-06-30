'Pretty much Wonder Woman': Softball mom, coach completes balancing act

Whether she's in the stands cheering on one of her kids or on the field serving as an assistant coach for Lincoln High School softball team, Frantz gives it her all.

DES MOINES, Iowa — During softball season, Ashley Frantz practically lives at the ball field.

"She is pretty much Wonder Woman, no doubt about it. A mom, a coach, a wife. She does it all. She's like a team mom," said head coach Dominic Ellis.

It's quite the balancing act, especially during summer. Her daughter, Lauren, plays varsity for the Saydel softball team.

The nights she gets to sit back and watch Lauren's games from start to finish are a nice change of pace from when she's racing over after her game to catch what she can of Lauren's.

"It always puts a smile on my face when she can make it to both things and I'm just really happy to have her here," Lauren said.

On the times she can't be there, friends, family and other parents make sure Frantz never misses a moment.

"My head's gotta be all Lincoln when it's my game day. You know, I text Lauren always, 'Hey good luck, go take care of business, you know, keep me updated throughout the night,'" Frantz said.

"If we're playing on the same night, I'll have friends and parents that send me updates the whole time, videos of her playing. So, it's kind of like I'm there," she added.

Softball is something this mom-daughter duo have always bonded over, especially when Frantz was Lauren's coach.

"We have our moments, but I love her and she's always teaching me new things," Lauren said.

Frantz doesn't coach her daughter anymore, preferring to watch her daughter grow as a player from the stands instead of on the field.

"She's an eighth grader playing varsity this year and she's worked hard for that spot and she's earned it and now I can just be here number one fan," Frantz said.

And though her daughter's not on the team, her bond with the players is familial.

"Yes, my daughter by blood is playing, but these are my kids out here too. I mean, all 18 of these girls out here are my kids. I love them like my own and I value that relationship," Frantz said.