Lincoln players reflect on record-setting performances in win over Des Moines North

Lincoln junior running back Javon Sanders and senior linebacker Leo Jones both had record-setting performances in their week four win over Des Moines North.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Lincoln football players had record-breaking performances in their game against Des Moines North last week. Now, they're looking to use that momentum to keep moving the program forward.

Lincoln junior running back Javon Sanders rushed for 220 yards on 21 attempts and six touchdowns in the Railsplitters' 56-6 win.

"The coaches trust me with the ball," Sanders said. "You know, I just follow my blockers and my pullers and I just trust my O-line."

That performance set three new individual school records, including most touchdowns in a game, most rushing touchdowns in a game and most points scored in a game.

"I've been coaching for 18 years, and I don't say this lightly, but Javon is one of the most explosive athletes that I've ever coached in regards to a football player," said Lincoln head coach Duane Matthess. "The sky's the limit for him."

Having grown up watching his brothers play for Lincoln, being able to make his mark on the program in this way is extra special for Sanders.

"I'm proud, you know," Sanders said. "My whole family really played for Lincoln and I'm the one who has three records now."

He wasn't the only one to get his name in the record books that night.

Senior linebacker Leo Jones also set a new record for most solo tackles in a game, with 19.

"Me and my dad talk about it was probably the best game I ever played," Jones said. "I just wanted to be the best linebacker I could be, but I didn't even know there was a record like that, so it's nice to know that I have it."

🚨 NEW SCHOOL RECORDS 🚨 Congratulations to the following players who set new school records last night during our game... Posted by Des Moines Lincoln Football on Friday, September 15, 2023

"Leo has been there since day one when I got the job and he's been really dedicated to try to not only make himself better but also bring his teammates along with him," Matthess said.

Even with those records to their name, both Sanders and Jones believe there's more work to be done — and their focus is on continuing to help their team win.

"We gotta keep going," Sanders said. "This is not our ceiling. We can get way higher than this."