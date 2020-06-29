Lincoln High School reports 3 COVID-19 cases from within softball program

Players and coaches will self-isolate for 14 days, meaning all practices and games are canceled until July 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple individuals with the Lincoln High School softball team in Des Moines have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the school.

One person with the varsity team tested positive on Friday, with two others later testing positive.

Players and coaches for all of the school's softball teams will self-isolate for 14 days, meaning all practices and games are canceled until July 9.

In a letter sent to the team, Activities Director Phil Chia said their recent opponents have been notified.