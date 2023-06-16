Remembering Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, a beloved Iowa sports icon

In a statement, IGHSAU said that Lisa was "the embodiment of The Iowa Girl" and a "beloved colleague."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa lost a beloved sports icon Thursday: Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer passed away following a year-long battle with brain cancer.

During her high school days, she helped Hubbard-Radcliffe win the final six-on-six state championship in Iowa history and was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 1993.

She went on to play for Drake, where she earned All-MVC Honorable Mention twice, won two regular season conference titles and three tournament titles with the Bulldogs.

After her college career, she served as an assistant coach for Drake from 1998 to 2000.

Drake head women's basketball coach Allison Pohlman says she'll remember her as a great athlete and a special person.

"You know, playing six-on-six basketball, the very last year, Lisa was a senior. I was a freshman and just watching her flourish and go on to college at Drake University and then just really become that consummate connector of an amazing place..." Pohlman said. "What she's done just to represent Drake and her love and passion just continue to shine through."

Brinkmeyer VanDeventer continued to have a great impact on girls high school sports in Iowa as an assistant director with the IGHSAU.

In a statement, they said that Lisa was the embodiment of the Iowa girl, and a beloved colleague.