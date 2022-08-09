Little Cy-Hawk 2022: Ames, City High to face off Friday

The Little Cy-Hawk series debuted back in 2014, when the two teams met for the first time in the regular season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While you could consider the big Cy-Hawk game between Iowa and Iowa State as the main event in Iowa this weekend, there's a pretty exciting opening act going down tomorrow night.

Ames heads to Iowa City to take on City High in the little Cy-Hawk game.

The Little Cy-Hawk series debuted back in 2014, when the two teams met for the first time in the regular season. Ames came away with the trophy after defeating City High 44-20.



Iowa State also beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 that year thanks to a game-winning

field goal by Cole Netten.



The little Cyclones have won three more games in the series and currently lead overall 4-3. Last season, Iowa City won big over Ames by a final score of 43-5.

But this year feels a little different for a few reasons — this is the first time Ames has started off 2-0 since 2013.



"I think we're more physical, upfront and we got more playmakers [like] Jalen Lueth and Jamison Poe," said Kevin Fernandez, an Ames senior lineman.



They also have the Class 5A passing leader, senior quarterback Dallas Sauser. Both him and his dad, head coach Brian Sauser are very familiar with what City High brings to the table.



"I lived in Iowa City and my dad was the coach at City High's cross-town rival West [High]. So growing up, I was always excited to play at City High in a huge game, and for it to come full circle and to play at City High my senior year in a huge trophy game, it's a really cool thing, a thing I've thought about since I was little," Dallas Sauser said.

"It's an amazing home field advantage they have. It's a unique setting. They do a really nice job playing at home. They play with great energy," Brian Sauser added.



Another thing working in the Little Cyclones' favor is having Jalen Lueth, one of the top receivers in Class 5A.



"People want to look at their quarterback. I'm gonna take my quarterback any day of the week, you know? Like Dallas said earlier, they got a lot of man coverage, so it's really just 'Can our guys beat their guys?' and, you know, I'm gonna bet on us every time," said Lueth.



If they can come away with the win, it will be a huge confidence boost for the team.



"There's always signature moments when you're trying to rebuild a program," Brian Sauser said. "And to go to Iowa City and beat City High on their home field would certainly be a signature moment for this program."