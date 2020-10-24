Live Updates: #17 Iowa State vs #6 Oklahoma State

Iowa State visits Stillwater to take on the #6 Cowboys. It's the first trip back to Oklahoma State for Brock Purdy since his break out performance in 2018.

STILLWATER, Okla. — THIRD QUARTER

2nd and 9- Brock Purdy finds Charlie Kolar for a gain of 8.

A couple of plays later-- Lawrence White IV with the interception. Iowa State needs to play off of that momentum swing.

Brock Purdy throws an interception looking for Wilson. OSU will take over from there.

Iowa State takes the 2nd half kickoff and they'll get the ball on the 22-yard line.

HALFTIME

The Cyclones trail at half 14-7. They've played stellar on defense beside one play with poor tackling that led to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown. The Cyclones offense has struggled to create running lanes for Breece Hall, and receivers are having to fight for space. This is a physical battle to say the least. Iowa State will get the ball to start the second half.

SECOND QUARTER

We'll go into halftime 14-7 Oklahoma State leads.

Cyclones attempt a 33-yard field goal. It's missed by Assalley.

2nd and 11- Kene Nwangwu gains a few. Another long 3rd down coming for ISU

3rd and 7- Purdy finds Charlie Kolar for another first down pickup. Purdy knows his safest target out there is Kolar. It's such a difference with Kolar on the field.

2nd and 10- pass to Hall on the check down brings up a third down

1st and 10- pass is incomplete.

2nd and 1- Breece Hall met at the line picks up 1 for a first down.

1st and 10 at the 42- Purdy to Hutchinson for 9

Cyclones take over in Cowboy territory after the punt

3rd and 15- Cyclones with a stop will force an OSU punt

Penalties pushing OSU back-- and ISU benefits from a picked up flag.

Iowa State to punt in plus territory and put it in the OSU hands at the 9.

4th and 2- for ISU in OSU territory down 14-7. I think they go for it here.

1st and 10- Purdy pegs Chase Allen for another first down pickup

3rd and 4- Iowa State converts with Purdy's pass to Xavier Hutchinson

1st and 10- Chuba Hubbard sheds a handful of tackles and finds daylight for the touchdown 14-7 OSU after the PAT

10:33

4th and 1- Hubbard picks up the one.

12:05

3rd and 10- Bad snap doesn't phase Sanders as he finds an open wide out for a first down.

12:45

2nd and 7- Sanders lit up by Jake Hummel.

13:30

3rd and 5- Spencer Sanders keeps it an gains a big chunk for the first down.

Cyclones punt downed inside the OSU-25

15:00

3rd and 1- OSU stops Hall and force an ISU punt

ISU's drive continues at the 34-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

END OF THE 1st QUARTER- TIED 7-7

Ensuing kickoff is a touchback, ISU will begin the drive at the 25.

:55

Tyler Lacy Touchdown reception on a missed coverage. Knee is down they'll review the score. It Stands

1:17

Cowboys are marching now-- Sanders with the dart for another first down to Tylan Wallace

1:52

Connor Assalley from 48 yards is no good. The Intentional Grounding flag hurts the Cyclones and it will be OSU ball.

1:58

3rd and 6- Iowa State can't pick up the blitz and Purdy has to throw it away.

Flag for Intentional grounding

2:35

Breece Hall a pick up of 4 brings up 3rd down on the 18.

Cyclones with 2nd and 7 Breece Hall has a hole and he gains 70 yards on the run.

Cyclones start their next drive at their own 5. They'll have a chance to create some more distance on the scoreboard with this next drive.

OSU drive stalls. Iowa State's tackling has looked strong today. A complete 180 from what we saw in Ames a year ago.

Oklahoma State will begin their drive at the 18

ISU LEADS 7-0

7:15

2nd and 7- Purdy keeps it on another read option-- the edge sealed off by Chase Allen-- and he's in for the score from 11 yards out

8:12

1st and 15- Hall on the counter-- he gains 8.

8:49

1st and 10- Purdy on the read option keeps it-- and picks up 13.

Iowa State ball at the 32 of OSU

Iowa State's Defense comes up huge. Mike Rose with the interception on the tipped pass from Sanders.

Oklahoma State takes over at the 17

Cyclones can't convert on 3rd and long and ISU will punt it away. Scoreless game so far.

10:35

2nd and 6- ISU converts their first, first down of the game on a dart from Purdy

11:17

1st and 10- Brock Purdy hands off to Breece Hall for a 3-yard gain.

Cyclones bailed out by a missed FG from OSU-- Cyclones take over on their own 20

11:30

3rd and 11 on the 20- Anthony Johnson bats away the shot at the end zone. ISU's defense holds and the Cowboys have to attempt a FG.

12:20

3rd and 6- Ok State converts another 3rd down.

13:25

3rd and 7- OK State converts with a short pass to the sidelines.

13:30

2nd and 7- incomplete pass brings up third down

Oklahoma State opens with a heavy dose of Chuba Hubbard. The Cowboys with a big play on the screen and a run up the gut. In plus territory.

Iowa State kicks off for a touchback. Ok State starts at their own 25-yard line.

PREGAME