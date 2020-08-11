LIVE GAME LOG: #17 Iowa State vs. Baylor

The Cyclones are hosting the Baylor Bears as ISU looks to stay atop the Big 12 Standings. ISU lost in Waco in 2019

AMES, Iowa — Second Quarter

Baylor to kick it off to Iowa State. out of bounds. The Cyclones start at the 35.

7:30

3rd and 7 on the 23: Purdy throws his third interception of the game as Jalen Pitre takes it the other way for a score 21-7 after the pick six.

7:40

2nd and 7 on the 23: Purdy's pass incomplete.

8:15

1st and 10 on the 20: Hall on a 3-yard carry.

8:15

Punt for a touchback-- Iowa State ball on their own 20 to start the drive.

9:30

3rd and 14 on the 42: draw play is dropped for a loss by Uwazurike in on the stop forcing a Baylor punt.

9:45

2nd and 16 on the 44: Brewer keeps it and gains 2 yards

10:07

false start- five yard penalty on the offense.

10:28

1st and 10: pass complete for no gain.

11:02

3rd and 10 on the 49: Brewer completes the pass to Sneed for 13 yards and a 1st down.

11:09

2nd and 10 on the 49: Brewer's pass incomplete. broken up by Anthony Johnson.

11:17

1st and 10 on the 49: Brewer deep pass incomplete

11:32

3rd and 6 on the 49: Brewer hits Ysuf Terrfor a first down. Unsportsmanlike penalty on Baylor takes them back 15 yards.

12:07

2nd and 6 on the 49: Brewer gobbled up at the line no gain.

12:20

1st and 10 on the 45: run by Williams gains four but is injured on the play

12:42

1st and 10 from the 25: Brewer completes the pass to Sneed for a first down.

ISU Kicks off to Baylor through the end zone. Baylor starts the drive at their own 25-yard line.

DRIVE SUMMARY: 5 plays, 35 yards, 4:39

13:15

2nd and 2 on the 14: Hall with one juke and hits the edge-- he finds the end zone for 14 yards. 14-7 after the PAT.

13:45

1st and 10 on the 22: Hand off to Kene Nwangwu and he gains 8-yards.

14:30

3rd and 8 on the 33: Purdy to Landon Akers for the first down pitch and catch-- gain of 10 on the play.

15:00

2nd and 7 on the 32: Purdy slips losing two on the keeper.

ISU will start the quarter with the ball at the 33-yard line of Baylor.

First Quarter

END of the 1st Quarter: 14-0 Baylor

:29

1st and 10 on the 35: Purdy hands off to Breece Hall gaining 3-yards.

Tayvonn Kyle swings the momentum for the Cyclones picking off Brewer on the sidelines. ISU will take over at the Baylor 35.

1:12

ISU Punting it away on 4th down-- Ebner with a minimal return. Baylor to start their next drive at their own 22.

1:25

3rd and 4 on the 31: Purdy's pass is broken up by the Baylor defenders. That will bring out the punt team.

1:55

2nd and 6 on the 29: Hand off to Hall for a pickup of 2.

2:31

1st and 10 on the 25: Brock Purdy hands off to Breece Hall. He gains 4-yards on the carry.

ISU Ball starts at their own 25-yard line.

DRIVE SUMMARY: Baylor with 6 plays, 36 yards, in about 2:30.

2:35

2nd and 7 on the 9: Brewer to Dabney for the easy score 14-0 after PAT.

3:15

1st and 10 on the 12: Brewer on the keeper 3-yards on the run

Baylor converts on 3rd and short

4:20

2nd and 8 on the 20: Williams gets 7-yards.

4:50

1st and 10 on the 22: run by Williams gets 2-yards

5:17

1st and 10 on the 36: pass to Drake Dabney for a first down.

5:24

3rd and 5 on the 14: Purdy shotgun pass off the hand of Chase Allen and into the mitts of Raleigh Texada. He returns it to the Cyclones 36

6:11

2nd and 10 on the 19: Purdy in shotgun hands off to Hall who picks up 5-yards on the run.

6:20

1st and 10 on the 19: Pass incomplete intended for Joe Scates

6:45

2nd and 7 on the 32: Brock Purdy pass to Charlie Kolar for a 13-yard gain.

7:25

1st and 10 on the 35: Hall carries for 3-yard run.

8:05

1st and 10 from the 50: Breece Hall picks up 15 and another 1st down.

8:30

3rd and 2 on 44: Hand off to Kene Nwangwu for 6-yards and 1st down.

9:05

2nd and 7 on the 39: Purdy on the keeper picks up 5.

9:45

1st and 10 on the 36: Quick pass to Shawn Shaw for 3 yards

10:10

3rd and 1: Breece Hall runs for 2-yards and a first down.

11:07

Swing Pass to Johnnie Lang for a pick of 8 on 1st and 10.

ISU Starts at their own 25 yard line.

DRIVE SUMMARY: 6 plays, 90 yards about 3 minutes. TD from Brewer to Sneed from 9-yards out. 7-0

11:20

3rd and 4 on the 9: Brewer hits R.J Sneed in the end zone for the touchdown 7-0 Bears after the PAT. Baylor making quick work of that drive.

12:00

2nd and 10 on the 15: Brewer on the carry for 6-yard gain

12:37

1st and 10 on the 23: Brewer going deep to a wide open Jared Atkinson for 52 yard connection Baylor in the red zone.

Williams again on the ground picks up 4 for the first down. Baylor going with some tempo on offense.

13:55

Craig Williams carry on first down picks up 9.

14:17

1st and 5 on the 39: Purdy Shotgun intercepted by Kalon Barnes on the deep pass attempt. Baylor takes over at their own 10-yard line.

14:30

1st and 10 on the 34: pass complete to Hutchinson for 6-yards. Flag for offisde on Baylor. penalty accepted.

14:53

1st and 10 from the 23: Breece Hall with an 11-yard run up the middle

Iowa State will receive the opening kickoff to start this game. Baylor kicking from the south end of the field.

PREGAME

The Cyclones have the nation's leading rusher in Breece Hall. He is averaging 150 yds per game this season. Brock Purdy will attempt to break Bret Meyer's career passing TD's record. Purdy is currently tied with Meyer at 50.