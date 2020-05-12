Live Updates: #9 Iowa State vs. West Virginia

It's senior day for the Cyclones as they host the 5-3 West Virginia Mountaineers. Follow along for live updates as the game goes on.

AMES, Iowa — First Quarter

2nd and 1 on the 13: Nwangwu hit in the backfield for no gain.

1st and 10 on the 22: Nwangwu with the speed gains 9.

3rd and 3 on the 26: Purdy hands off to Hall who weaves his way down to the 22

Iowa State right back to work on offense. A big Brock Purdy run put them in plus territory.

West Virginia not finding any room to run the ball offensively. Cyclones playing at a high level defensively. They force a 3-and-out from the Mountaineers.

Breece Hall with the wizardry on the carry 23-yard touchdown run. Iowa State up 7-0.

Iowa State continues marching down the field Purdy finds Allen for another first down.

3rd and 9 from the 44

Purdy keeps it himself getting the line to gain. down at the 35.

2nd and 8 Brock Purdy finds Chase Allen for a gain of 33.

ISU BALL