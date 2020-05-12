Live Updates: #9 Iowa State vs. West Virginia

AMES, Iowa —
First Quarter
2nd and 1 on the 13: Nwangwu hit in the backfield for no gain.
1st and 10 on the 22: Nwangwu with the speed gains 9.
3rd and 3 on the 26: Purdy hands off to Hall who weaves his way down to the 22
Iowa State right back to work on offense. A big Brock Purdy run put them in plus territory.
West Virginia not finding any room to run the ball offensively. Cyclones playing at a high level defensively. They force a 3-and-out from the Mountaineers.
Breece Hall with the wizardry on the carry 23-yard touchdown run. Iowa State up 7-0.
Iowa State continues marching down the field Purdy finds Allen for another first down.
3rd and 9 from the 44
Purdy keeps it himself getting the line to gain. down at the 35.
2nd and 8 Brock Purdy finds Chase Allen for a gain of 33.
ISU BALL
Iowa State is able to hold West Virginia on the Mountaineers opening drive forcing a punt. It's ruled a touchback. Iowa State will start their first drive of the game at the 20-yard line.