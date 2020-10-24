Live Updates: Iowa leads Purdue at half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —
THIRD QUARTER
12:20
INTERCEPTION. Barrington Wade picks it off in the deep in Iowa territory. Hawkeyes take over on their own 19.
14:08
Purdue picks up 22 yards and a big 3rd down conversion and they're out across midfield.
HALFTIME
Iowa leads 17-14. A late interception sets up a Keith Duncan 27 yard field goal as the half expires.
Spencer Petras started 1-5. After that he went 13-16. He finished the half with 174 yards.
As a team, Iowa outrushed Purdue 108-25.
SECOND QUARTER
1:40
TOUCHDOWN PURDUE. Boilermakers answer right back and we're tied at 14.
4:42
TOUCHDOWN IOWA.
Mekhi Sargent punches it in and all of a sudden the Iowa offense is rolling.
Hawkeyes lead 14-7.
5:54
Iowa pulling out the reverse to Smith-Marsette. He's down inside the 10. 1st & goal.
9:41
LUMBER ALERT. On 3rd down Dane Belton drops the hammer on a Purdue receiver to force an incompletion and 4th down. Clean and fundamental.
10:24
The QB sneak is back. TOUCHDOWN IOWA. They're on the board on a 1 yard Spencer Petras sneak.
Tied at 7-7.
Petras looked much better that drive. A lot of talent and a huge arm but definitely looks like a 1st year starter.
12:24
Iowa D forces a punt. 58 yard punt with a 24 yard return by Charlie Jones. Hawks set up inside the Purdue 40.
14:00
Drive stalls on the Hawkeye 48. Taylor pins Purdue inside their own 10. He's been a bright spot.
Side note: I don't think it's good when your punter has been the bright spot.
FIRST QUARTER
End of 1:
Tyler Goodson starting to break off yards in chunks. Hawkeyes out to their 40.
Purdue leads 7-0.
2:24
Iowa D gets off the field. Excellent punt pins them at the 3 though. Time for the offense to shake off the rust.
4:32
Oh no.
Goodson coughs it up on the 10. Hawkeyes still empty after 3 drives.
5:28
Hey some life from the Iowa offense. Petras->Goodson for a huge gain. Hawkeyes into the red zone.
7:08
TOUCHDOWN Purdue. Boilermakers march right down the field and score on a 9 yard touchdown pass.
Hawkeyes got approximately 0 push up front that drive.
Purdue up 7-0.
11:00
Iowa 3 & out.
On the bright side, Tory Taylor with another rocket. He's got two punts for 102 yards...that's a positive I guess.
11:21
Iowa opens their possession by taking a shot. Petras INCOMPLETE. Overthrew Brandon Smith.
Kids got an arm though. That thing went 50+ in the air.
11:40
Iowa's turn to force a 3 & out. Two straight three and outs to start the game? Oh yeah, B1G football is back.
13:24
Hawkeyes put themselves in a 3rd and 13. Petras INCOMPLETE. Hit as he threw. Hawkeyes go 3 & out.
15:00
Hawkeyes receive and so begins the Spencer Petras era.
PREGAME
The Purdue Boilermakers will be without star wide receiver, Rondale Moore in today's game. Iowa beat Purdue a season ago at Kinnick Stadium. David Bell had a big day for Purdue that afternoon, but Iowa will look to repeat their success from 2019. They ran the ball a lot, expect a heavy dose of all three running backs today for the Hawkeyes. It will also be our first look at Spencer Petras in a starting role at quarterback. He has plenty of weapons to utilize this season, so look for him to come out firing on all cylinders as well.