Live Updates: Iowa leads Purdue at half.

It's the Big Ten's opening day of games. The Hawkeyes start their season on the road at Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — THIRD QUARTER

12:20

INTERCEPTION. Barrington Wade picks it off in the deep in Iowa territory. Hawkeyes take over on their own 19.

14:08

Purdue picks up 22 yards and a big 3rd down conversion and they're out across midfield.

HALFTIME

Iowa leads 17-14. A late interception sets up a Keith Duncan 27 yard field goal as the half expires.

Spencer Petras started 1-5. After that he went 13-16. He finished the half with 174 yards.

As a team, Iowa outrushed Purdue 108-25.

SECOND QUARTER

1:40

TOUCHDOWN PURDUE. Boilermakers answer right back and we're tied at 14.

4:42

TOUCHDOWN IOWA.

Mekhi Sargent punches it in and all of a sudden the Iowa offense is rolling.

Hawkeyes lead 14-7.

Ever since Purdue held a 69-2 advantage in yards, Iowa has outgained the Boilermakers 219-27. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 24, 2020

5:54

Iowa pulling out the reverse to Smith-Marsette. He's down inside the 10. 1st & goal.

Dane Belton to that poor Purdue receiver. pic.twitter.com/xiN2KBMpiW — Matthew Judy (@matthewjudytv) October 24, 2020

9:41

LUMBER ALERT. On 3rd down Dane Belton drops the hammer on a Purdue receiver to force an incompletion and 4th down. Clean and fundamental.

10:24

The QB sneak is back. TOUCHDOWN IOWA. They're on the board on a 1 yard Spencer Petras sneak.

Tied at 7-7.

Petras looked much better that drive. A lot of talent and a huge arm but definitely looks like a 1st year starter.

12:24

Iowa D forces a punt. 58 yard punt with a 24 yard return by Charlie Jones. Hawks set up inside the Purdue 40.

14:00

Drive stalls on the Hawkeye 48. Taylor pins Purdue inside their own 10. He's been a bright spot.

Side note: I don't think it's good when your punter has been the bright spot.

FIRST QUARTER

End of 1:

Tyler Goodson starting to break off yards in chunks. Hawkeyes out to their 40.

Purdue leads 7-0.

2:24

Iowa D gets off the field. Excellent punt pins them at the 3 though. Time for the offense to shake off the rust.

4:32

Oh no.

Goodson coughs it up on the 10. Hawkeyes still empty after 3 drives.

5:28

Hey some life from the Iowa offense. Petras->Goodson for a huge gain. Hawkeyes into the red zone.

7:08

TOUCHDOWN Purdue. Boilermakers march right down the field and score on a 9 yard touchdown pass.

Hawkeyes got approximately 0 push up front that drive.

Purdue up 7-0.

11:00

Iowa 3 & out.

On the bright side, Tory Taylor with another rocket. He's got two punts for 102 yards...that's a positive I guess.

11:21

Iowa opens their possession by taking a shot. Petras INCOMPLETE. Overthrew Brandon Smith.

Kids got an arm though. That thing went 50+ in the air.

11:40

Iowa's turn to force a 3 & out. Two straight three and outs to start the game? Oh yeah, B1G football is back.

13:24

Hawkeyes put themselves in a 3rd and 13. Petras INCOMPLETE. Hit as he threw. Hawkeyes go 3 & out.

15:00

Hawkeyes receive and so begins the Spencer Petras era.

PREGAME

Man I’m pumped to watch @HawkeyeFootball, can’t wait to be apart of the Swarm🐤 — Brody Brecht (@brody_brecht) October 24, 2020

Wake up... It's 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 GAMEDAY.



⏰: 2:30 p.m. (CT)

📍: West Lafayette, Ind.

📺: BTN

📻: Hawkeye Radio Network#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QkLzTlQwXM — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 24, 2020