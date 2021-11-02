Local 5 Athlete of the Week: Roosevelt's Arianna Jackson

The Roosevelt sophomore is leading her team in points and already committed to Iowa State for her college career.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some teams might have sulked in a delayed start to their season, but Roosevelt is trying to make the most of it

“Having to miss the whole December November and December of the season, this really pushes the girls to want to be better,” said Head Coach, Morgan Schoneberg.

That includes sophomore, Arianna Jackson.

“I really focus on my mental game. COVID has taken a big toll on some people's like mental game so just kind of be stronger than what everyone else think you can be is kind of the approach I've taken,” said Jackson.

A mature take from Jackson, and that matches the maturity she displays on the court.

“She's always in the gym in the offseason before school after practice. She's really trying to elevate her game at all times,” said Schoneberg.

It's that kind of tenacity that's helped Garner her plenty of attention. But she's already made her decision, following the footsteps of another former Roughrider.

Jackson said, “Meredith helped me.”

Back in September of 2020, Jackson announced on Twitter, she's committing Bill Fennelly and the Cyclones carrying on her family's legacy.

Jackson said, “My brother plays football there right now and my dad played football there so just those connections just really helped.”

But it was a conversation with Meredith Burkhall that solidified her decision.

“We actually went out to lunch one day and after lunch I just kind of knew like I would say it was the spot for me,” said Jackson

She joins an elite list of girls basketball players at Roosevelt.

“It's just awesome to be next in line to kind of build a legacy for Roosevelt, and I'm just trying to prove you know that kids my color and my age can really do something big out of Roosevelt,” said Jackson.

With her commitment already settled…

Extremely honored & excited to announce that I have committed to Iowa State for my academic and athletic career! Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey! Thank you to @ISUCoachFen for the amazing opportunity! Go Cyclones!❤️💛 #CYLegacy @kendelljackson2 @hezj43 pic.twitter.com/By6xqf78pY — Arianna Jackson (@a_jackson2205) September 21, 2020

“I think it takes a lot of pressure off to have already committed. And then she also has like a fan base coming through so she has people supporting her following her she's getting ready to make that transition and the expectations are very high,” said Schoneberg.

But no higher than Jackson sets for herself, which includes trying to do something Roosevelt hasn't done since 2008.

“I hope to accomplish a lot like especially this year next year while we still have a lot of the players that we do now. We hope to make it this day and not like if we make it to say that we're going in with the mindset of winning,” said Jackson.

Roosevelt has just one girls basketball title in school history that came in 2006, either way Jackson certainly has plenty of time to leave her mark on the Roughriders,