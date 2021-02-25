Local 5 Athlete of the Week: Centerville's Matthew Lewis earns fourth state wrestling title

Matthew Lewis joined the 4-timers club at State Wrestling this weekend, becoming the 29th wrestler to do so.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the weekend one wrestler joined an elite group, it's one that less than 30 members belong to. And it's certainly one that carries a lot of pride with it. This is our athlete of the week.

Earlier this year, we introduced you to Centerville’s Matthew Lewis. He came in as a 145 pounder to beat in class 2A. It took a battle for him in the semifinals to get through to the championship match. There, he would go down early, but again battled back with a takedown in the second period, and then held on to win in the third. Lewis claimed his fourth state title, making him the 29th wrestler to do so, in turn, it all hit him as the fans rose to their feet

Lewis said, “It’s already hit me. As that last second went on the clock and I heard that whistle it was, oh man, my world just lit up. I was so happy.”

It was a lifelong dream made reality.

Tonight Matthew Lewis became just the 29th wrestler all-time to win 4 State Titles. Centerville becomes the 4th school to have multiple 4-timers in Iowa. Lewis joins @TeamSebolt! Here's a look at the reversal that put him ahead, and what his first meal will be! @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/o3IyYGG1B9 — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) February 21, 2021

“Its like my biggest dream just my goal since being a little kid and I've been training for it for years now and I mean, finally came true is just like a huge weight off my shoulders,” he said.

While Lewis may have lacked a ton of flair on his way to the fourth, a win is a win, and joining the four time champions club makes him shine a little brighter than the rest.

“It's awesome. I mean, there's so many people that would love to be in my shoes right now and I mean, it's just it's awesome. Hard work pays off,” said Lewis.