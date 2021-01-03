Bracket Breakdown: Hawkeyes sit pretty, Drake needs to win Arch Madness

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Hawkeyes are up to No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 5 in the NCAA NET Rankings after a win at No. 4 Ohio State and a loss at No. 3 Michigan.
The Hawkeyes looked the most complete of any game in that win over the Buckeyes Sunday.
Drake split with Bradley over the weekend, moving them to 24-3 on the season. The Bulldogs are 42nd in the NET and unranked in the AP Poll. After their loss to Bradley on Saturday, the only way Jon sees Drake in the NCAA Tournament field is with an MVC Tournament Championship. That will be a tall task without point guard and leader, Roman Penn.
Also, hear the positive Steve Prohm is taking away from this tough Big 12 losing skid. ISU is trying to avoid going winless in conference play for the first time since 1937.