Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

The Bulldogs now must wait to learn their March Madness fate on Selection Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to help Loyola Chicago roll past Drake 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

Keith Clemons added 13 points for the Ramblers, who will be making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. 

D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy had 20 points each for Drake, which was making its first MVC final appearance since 2008.

Credit: AP
Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

