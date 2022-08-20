Former Hawkeye basketball star hosts skills camps across Iowa

Led by the Hawkeyes' all-time leading scorer, the camp made stops in Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Urbandale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

URBANDALE, Iowa — Former Hawkeye basketball star Luka Garza made his way to Urbandale Saturday for his first annual skills camp in the Des Moines metro.

The camp, known as the Luka Garza Academy, is designed for kids grades 3-12 to learn more about the sport.

Garza hosted three sessions at the camp, but he didn't come alone. Guest coaches included current Hawkeye basketball players, Connor and Patrick McCaffery, as well as Garza's father, Frank.