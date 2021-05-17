Madrid's Dynamic sprinting Duo looking to go 1-2 at State in the 100M Dash

Ella Santi and Jillian Dodds are two of the fastest sprinters in class 1A and this week they hope to show it.

MADRID, Iowa — “It really helps down that home stretch pushing you the whole time,” said Madrid junior, Jillian Dodds.

Jillian Dodds and Ella Santi are teammates on Madrid's 4 by 200 team. All four members of that relay are dynamic, but Dodds and Santi will go toe-to-toe in a couple of days for a 100-meter state title. Dodds took the most recent race at districts.

TICKET PUNCHED!! Jillian Dodds won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.9!! Congratulations!! #TigerPride pic.twitter.com/Zy3XMpWkcR — Madrid Tiger Pride (@MadridTigers) May 14, 2021

"We both want to win and we're both excited for each other no matter what and it's just exciting to place 1 and 2 at districts and hopefully at state too that'd be pretty cool, " Dodds said

For Santi, her preference is the 100 over the 200.

She said, "I definitely think I have okay endurance so I think I just start dying at the end of a two-hundred, I feel like the 100 is more in her blood."

The Santi family is synonymous with speed in Madrid. Her brother Michael was a 100-meter dash champion, and her sister Rylan was back-to-back state champ in both the 100 and 200. Ella is trying to make her mark as well.

"There's always a lot of competition between us three. Most track meets I come home and I'm like okay I got a little bit closer to the school record what am I going to do next time,” Santi said.

She can start by trying to chase down her teammate this week. Still, Santi is thinking about the team first.