PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Wednesday night, the 1A and 2A Girls State Basketball fields were set. Among the eight teams heading to Wells Fargo Arena for the 1A Tournament will be Martensdale-St. Marys. The Blue Devils edged #3 North Mahaska 41-39. This will be the first time back that Well for MSTM since winning a title in 2011.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils heading back to Girls State Basketball Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys tops North Mahaska 41-39 to make first appearance at Girls State Basketball Tournament since 2011.