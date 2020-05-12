Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils rally around teammate battling Leukemia

Brooks Trom was diagnosed with Leukemia in mid-November. Since then, his teammates have rallied around him as he battles the disease.

MARTENSDALE, Iowa — “Leave the jersey in a better place” is a common phrase among athletes. The Martensdale-St. Marys seniors certainly did that on the football field this fall and are looking to do the same this winter in basketball. But as they take the court, they’ll do so a man down.

For more than a decade, the seniors at MSTM have been competing alongside one another.

“We’ve done everything together since preschool,” said senior, Trey Baker

It’s more than a friendship, it’s really a brotherhood. Right now one of their brothers is in a fight bigger than any they could have imagined.

“We’ve been through a lot together. Obviously we’ve been playing sports together since we were in preschool. Then having something like this happen is not something you can prepare for,” said JT Archibald.

Head Coach Joe Franey said, “My wife got the call from his mom and it was a hard 30 minutes in the Franey household.”

Teammate, and fellow senior, Brooks Trom, was diagnosed with Leukemia in November.

Basketball Coach Joe Franey said everyone noticed something was off with brooks mid football season.

“He was bruising easily, having asthma problems looking back at it now you can tell but it was about the fourth week that brooks wasn’t quite right yet,” said Franey.

Brooks started treatment immediately. His first day, half his town was there for him.

“It’s been really great cool to see everybody come out in support.”

His teammates took it a step further, shaving their heads before their season opener against Interstate 35.

“That’s the least we can do to show our support for him. WE just want to make sure he knows he is still a part of this team,” said Baker.

Knowing their brother can’t be there in person is what is driving the Blue Devils.

Baker said, “If this isn’t enough to get you going want to play for him there’s nothing that will because he’s been a part of this forever and the fact that he’s not able to be here is really should fire you up.”

Even without Brooks on the floor, he’s still making sure to keep up with his team.

“He livestreams all of the games and gives feedback over texts. A lot of critique about people not trying very hard,” said Archibald.

Because that’s who Brooks Trom is.

“He’s a hustler. He’s always putting in work, so that’s never been an issue,” said Archibald.

That’s why they know, Brooks is going to come away with another W. The biggest of his life.

“He’s got a good attitude. He knows he’s going to handle it. That’s just the kind of person he is,” said Baker

“He’s one of a kind JT said he’s a hustler he’s a go getter—he’s going to face it head on and he’s going to conquer it,” said Franey.

One of the ways the team is helping out is selling the shirts you see the players wearing that say “family doesn’t fight alone”. In total more than 10,000 dollars have been raised for the Trom family.