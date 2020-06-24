Martensdale-St. Marys gets by tough Woodward-Granger team to remain unbeaten on the season

ST MARYS, Iowa — The Martensdale-St. Marys baseball team jumped out to an early lead in the second inning with a 2-run single from Troy Holt. Woodward-Granger cut into that lead with a Colby Tague ground ball into left in the fourth inning. That plated Reese Jamison making it a 2-1 game. A run in the bottom of the fifth from MSTM though would be the insurance to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 win over Woodward-Granger on Tuesday.