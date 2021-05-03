McClung leads No. 18 Texas Tech to 81-54 rout of Iowa State

The Red Raiders wrapped up their home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung scored 20 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 81-54 for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.

Texas Tech now gets another crack at No. 3 Baylor in the regular-season finale.