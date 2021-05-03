x
McClung leads No. 18 Texas Tech to 81-54 rout of Iowa State

The Red Raiders wrapped up their home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones.
Texas Tech's Mac McClung, left, shoots next to Iowa State's Darlinstone Dubar (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung scored 20 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 81-54 for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak. 

The Red Raiders wrapped up their home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones.

Texas Tech now gets another crack at No. 3 Baylor in the regular-season finale. 

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones are 0-17 in the Big 12, the most conference losses since TCU went 0-18 in 2013-14.

    

