McClung leads No. 18 Texas Tech to 81-54 rout of Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung scored 20 points and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 81-54 for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders wrapped up their home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones.
Texas Tech now gets another crack at No. 3 Baylor in the regular-season finale.
Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones are 0-17 in the Big 12, the most conference losses since TCU went 0-18 in 2013-14.