Mediacom Stadium to formally open next month

The 4,000-seat stadium will host sporting events for DMPS middle and high school teams, and provide a home venue for Drake men's and women's soccer games.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from February 2023

Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University will soon open their new stadium partnership, now known as Mediacom Stadium.

"One month from today, a new era in Des Moines sports kicks off," DMPS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The 4,000-seat stadium will host sporting events for DMPS middle and high school teams, and provide a home venue for Drake men's and women's soccer games. It is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and 25th Street.

Funding for the $19.5-million project was approved in January 2021. DMPS is using tax revenue specified for school infrastructure to cover its $15 million in expenses for the project. 

Four high school football games will be played at the stadium:

  • Thursday, October 12: Waukee vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
  • Friday, Oct. 13: Marshalltown vs. Des Moines Lincoln
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 Indianola vs. Des Moines North
  • Friday, Oct. 20: Newton vs. Des Moines Hoover

