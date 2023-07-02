Mediacom Stadium to formally open next month

The 4,000-seat stadium will host sporting events for DMPS middle and high school teams, and provide a home venue for Drake men's and women's soccer games.

Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University will soon open their new stadium partnership, now known as Mediacom Stadium.

"One month from today, a new era in Des Moines sports kicks off," DMPS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 4,000-seat stadium will host sporting events for DMPS middle and high school teams, and provide a home venue for Drake men's and women's soccer games. It is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and 25th Street.

Funding for the $19.5-million project was approved in January 2021. DMPS is using tax revenue specified for school infrastructure to cover its $15 million in expenses for the project.

Four high school football games will be played at the stadium: