Mediacom Stadium to formally open next month

Des Moines Public Schools and Drake University will soon open their new stadium partnership, now known as Mediacom Stadium.
"One month from today, a new era in Des Moines sports kicks off," DMPS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 4,000-seat stadium will host sporting events for DMPS middle and high school teams, and provide a home venue for Drake men's and women's soccer games. It is located at the corner of Forest Avenue and 25th Street.
Funding for the $19.5-million project was approved in January 2021. DMPS is using tax revenue specified for school infrastructure to cover its $15 million in expenses for the project.
Four high school football games will be played at the stadium:
- Thursday, October 12: Waukee vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
- Friday, Oct. 13: Marshalltown vs. Des Moines Lincoln
- Thursday, Oct. 19 Indianola vs. Des Moines North
- Friday, Oct. 20: Newton vs. Des Moines Hoover